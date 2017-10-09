Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Raj Bains and Rory Benson say goodbye to the international break - finally - by going through the adventures of the Town players serving their countries, catching up on the exploits of the plays out on loan and answering some listener questions.

LISTEN: Episode 17 of 'Ooh To Be A...' our Huddersfield Town Podcast

Be sure to follow the podcast on Twitter , subscribe via iTunes or Audioboom so you never miss an episode, and send us feedback and questions to our email address, Podcast@Examiner.com

Next episode will be released on Thursday, with Raj and Rory going back on all of the latest news coming out of the club, having been to the pre-Swansea press conference. There will also be a preview of that game, and their thoughts on how Town are likely to get on in south Wales.