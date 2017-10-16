Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Raj Bains is joined by Greg Johnson, the editor-in-chief of Football.London to get an outsiders perspective on Town so far. How do people outside the area think of club? Are we exceeding expectations, or matching them? Is there any reason for Wagner to go from 4-2-3-1 to 3-4-3 or similar? All that and more is discussed.

LISTEN: Episode 19 of 'Ooh To Be A...' our Huddersfield Town Podcast

Next episode will be released on Thursday, with Raj Bains joined by an as yet unnamed guest to preview the Manchester United clash and talk through all of the latest Town news.