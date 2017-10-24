Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Raj Bains and Rory Benson catch up with all they've missed over the past week and a half, with a full review of both the Swansea loss and Manchester United win.

Discussing what went wrong, and then subsequently what went so very right, it's an interesting week in the young Premier League life of Huddersfield Town to get our heads around.

LISTEN: Episode 20 of 'Ooh To Be A...' our Huddersfield Town Podcast

Next episode will be released on Thursday, with Raj and Rory previewing the Liverpool clash and talking through all of the latest Town news.