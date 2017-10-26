Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Raj Bains and Rory Benson look back at all the latest news coming out of Huddersfield Town, including confirmation that Philip Billing will be out of action for three months after undergoing ankle surgery.

There's also a recap of the pre-Liverpool press conference and a full preview of that game too, looking at how exactly Town might look to go to Anfield and come away with something.

Next episode will be released on Tuesday, with Raj and Rory reviewing the Liverpool clash and talking through all of the latest Town news.