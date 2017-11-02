Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Raj Bains and Rory Benson go back through the Liverpool result, trying to find out exactly how and why Town were undone in the second half in the manner they were. Is it a case of sometimes the other team is just better?

There is also all the latest from the pre-West Brom press conference, featuring what was on the mind of both David Wagner and Chris Lowe, with a full preview of that match to round things off.

Next episode will be released on Monday, with Raj and Rory reviewing the West Brom clash and talking through all of the latest Town news.