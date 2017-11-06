Raj Bains and Rory Benson go back through the home win against West Brom, discussing that absolute worldie of a Van La Parra winner, and where Town went right and wrong.
There's also some chat about the new boys getting a start and Jonathan Hogg not getting the credit he deserves.
LISTEN: Episode 23 of 'Ooh To Be A...' our Huddersfield Town Podcast
Be sure to follow the podcast on Twitter , subscribe via iTunes or Audioboom so you never miss an episode, and send us feedback and questions to our email address, Podcast@Examiner.com
Next episode will be released on Thursday, with Raj and Rory going through all the latest club news and running another mailbag feature!