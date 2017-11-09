Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Raj Bains and Rory Benson mark the international break with another mailbag episode, with questions coming straight from listeners to the hosts, who answer as best they can.

Topics include: is Mounie sad? Who do we buy in the January window? Where has Sabiri gone? and what flavour Jones pie is the best? Find out all that and more in this episode...It's also Raj's last episode on the podcast, with Rory taking over on Monday, so the end of a (mini) era!

Next episode will be released on Monday, with Rory taking over hosting duty and catching up with all the latest from the club.