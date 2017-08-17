Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Raj Bains is joined by Rory Benson run through the latest club news, with yet another Yiadom update and discussion of injuries ahead of the weekend.

Lee Ryder of the Newcastle Chronicle also guested to give us the inside line from this Sunday's opposition, with plenty missing from their desired first team for Town to take advantage of. There's also a discussion of Wagner or Benitez and Shelvey vs Mooy with Newcastle fan Rory, which was eventful.

LISTEN: Episode Seven of 'Ooh To Be A...' our Huddersfield Town Podcast

Next episode will be released next Thursday, with Raj and Rory previewing the Southampton game and running through all of the latest club news.