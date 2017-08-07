Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Raj Bains is joined back in the office by Rory Benson , who's fresh from Austria with his Torino reaction and to recap the trip in general - the friendlies, the town, the experience on the whole...

There's new right-back chat - because when isn't there? - and we discuss the Hogg injury, Williams stepping in to his shoes and all those predictions with Town sat dead last. Write us off - no skin off our nose.

Be sure to follow the podcast on Twitter , subscribe via iTunes or Audioboom so you never miss an episode, and send us feedback and questions to our email address, Podcast@Examiner.com

We'll have a full and comprehensive preview of Huddersfield Town's first ever Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Thursday, with a journalist from Football.London joining us to provide an insight in to our opponents.