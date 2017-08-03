Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Raj Bains has Rory Benson down the line from Austria for the final time this episode with all the latest from Town's pre-season training camp. They preview the upcoming friendly against Torino, update the Yiadom/Cavare situation and give their thoughts on reports linking Harry Bunn and Joe Lolley with moves away from the club.

There's also an extended interview with guest Sam Tighe from the Bleacher Report, who gives his opinion on all things Wagner and Huddersfield from last season in the Championship, and how that will translate going forwards in to the Premier League.

Be sure to follow the podcast on Twitter , subscribe via iTunes or Audioboom so you never miss an episode, and send us feedback and questions to our email address, Podcast@Examiner.com

Next episode we'll have Rory Benson back in the office from Austria to discuss the Torino friendly in detail, and talk through all the news that emerges from the club between then and now.