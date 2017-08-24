Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Raj Bains and Rory Benson are back during this annual leave interrupted fortnight to catch up with the Newcastle and Rotherham wins, give an update from inside the press conferences and discuss Town's two new signings: number ten Abdelhamid Sabiri and right back (FINALLY!) Florent Hadergjonaj, who we'll be calling Flo from now on...

There's also a preview of the Southampton game this weekend with the lads giving their thoughts on what's likely to happen at the John Smith's on Saturday afternoon, and a listener question to finish with, too.

LISTEN: Episode Eight of 'Ooh To Be A...' our Huddersfield Town Podcast

Next episode will be released next Tuesday, with Raj and Rory reviewing the Southampton game and running through all of the latest club news.