Raj Bains is joined by Rory Benson to recap today's first Premier League press conference, with both David Wagner and Tommy Smith facing the media before Saturday's kick-off against Palace - there's also an interview with Robert Warlow from the Croyden Advertiser, who gives us the inside scoop on this weekend's opponents.

We discuss what both had to say for themselves, the increased attention on the club now, and the news that has broken since; like Hogg returning earlier than expected, the much anticipated arrival of Andy Yiadom and their collective thoughts on being written off far and wide.

Listen to Episode Five of our Huddersfield Town Podcast

Next episode will be released on Monday, with Raj and Rory giving their reaction to the Palace game, and hopefully recapping what was a glorious first Town win in the Premier League.