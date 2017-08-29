Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Raj Bains and Rory Benson dissect the Southampton game in usual fashion, picking through the good, the bad and the ugly. There's talk of all the latest news, including Rob Green signing and Jason Davidson being released.

There is also a preview of the friendly in Hamburg, and why the club take so many trips abroad to train.

Be sure to follow the podcast on Twitter , subscribe via iTunes or Audioboom so you never miss an episode, and send us feedback and questions to our email address, Podcast@Examiner.com

Next episode will be released next Monday, with Raj and Rory reviewing the friendly in Hamburg and running through all of the latest club news.