Raj Bains is back hosting episode three, with a nice introduction featuring Examiner sports editor and all-round legend Mel Booth, who gives his view on how the club has grown and changed over the years, ahead of their maiden Premier League season.

Then we've reporter Rory Benson come on live from Austria on the Town tour, to fill us in on all the latest goings on.

Next episode we'll have Bleacher Report's lead football writer and analyst Sam Tighe on to discuss the challenge awaiting Town in the Premier League, and all the latest from Austria post-Stuttgart.