Raj Bains and Rory Benson look back on the Udinese friendly: who played well, who didn't, and how nice it was to be back at the ground, despite the reduced capacity.

There's also a discussion about the Wells situation, Cavare's trial, and a preview of what you can expect out of the Austria trip.

Our next episode will be released on Monday afternoon, with Rory coming direct from Town's pre-season training camp in Austria, bringing all the relevant news and interviews from the first few days of the team's final stretch of preparation before the 2017/18 Premier League season kicks off.