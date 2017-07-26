Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Udinese arrived in the UK ahead of their pre-season friendly with the Huddersfield Town - and they got a wild, wet and windy welcome.

The Serie A team flew in to Leeds-Bradford Airport ahead of Town's only home pre-season clash.

And the Italian side got an immediate taste of the UK's ever-changing summer climate as players tweeted images of them getting drenched as they made their way from the plane.

The clash - which kicks off at 6pm - is a chance for some supporters to get their first glimpse of David Wagner 's new-look side.

It is the only planned appearance at the John Smith's stadium before they embark on their inaugural Premier League campaign.

Managed by Luigi Delneri, Udinese finished 13th in Serie A with 45 points from 38 games last term – the sides best ever finish since achieving fifth place during the 2012/13 season.

Udinese’s squad features a number of players with international experience including Ghanaian international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, who has over 80 caps for his country.

Prior to last season’s 2016/17 campaign, the 'Zebrette' brought in a number of players from Premier League sides such as Manchester City youngster Seko Fofana and former Watford centre-back Gabriele Angella.

