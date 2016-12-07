Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield golfer Jamie Bower has turned professional.

The 23-year-old from Meltham Golf Club has joined Georgia Golf and, in addition to the EuroPro Tour, will play at least seven times on the Challenge Tour in 2017 .

It’s a fantastic career step for the world-ranked No12 amateur and Brabazon champion, who is taught by England Tour coach Alan Thompson.

Bower explained: “I was approached by several management companies, but I chose Georgia Golf because of the combination of superb technical and commercial services which have seen world-class players like Tyrrell Hatton and Jamie Donaldson succeed.

Jamie Bower talks to the Examiner's Mel Booth at the start of the year:

“Their passion for young player development is very special and I feel very much at home with the traditional family values of the company.

“Also, I know their players very well, so it’s going to be awesome being part of a journey with my good friends.”

Bower has represented Yorkshire from the age of 14 and England since he was 18.

This year, he won the Brabazon Trophy and represented England, including at the Eisenhower Trophy in Mexico.

Bower started the year by winning twice in South Africa.

In addition to world No24 Hatton, Georgia Golf manage Ashton Turner (20), Jigger Thomson (20) and Bradley Moore (19).

Danny Wardrop, Director of Golf at Georgia, added: “We are thrilled to be working with Jamie.

“He’s a great talent with a fantastic pedigree, but more importantly for us he possesses great character.

“This is fantastic testament to his family and Yorkshire and England Golf.

“We will work incredibly hard to further Jamie’s career on and off the golf course.”

Bower will be sponsored by Tile Mountain plus others as they get involved in the new year.