Huddersfield Rugby Union Club are aiming to make it 20 league wins in a row when Wirral visit Lockwood Park tomorrow. (Kick-off 3pm)

After another eye-catching 59-7 win last week against Ilkley, head coach Gareth Lewis is pleased with the form of his squad but feels there are plenty of individual improvements that can be made.

Lewis, who is again without leading scorer Elliot Hodgson, said: “To score 59 points last week was impressive.

“I thought we stuck to the game plan and we scored some well-worked tries.

“But when we looked deeper into the performance, quite a few of the player goals were not achieved, which shows we have certainly got room for improvement both individually and collectively.”

Alex Battye captains Field for what could be a tough test – in the away fixture they recorded only a 16-10 win – while Adam Malthouse, who played in the second row alongside Austen Thompson, will be looking to replicate his two-try performance against Ilkley.

Prop Adam Tamanis is on the bench, alongside Ben Morrill and Danny Grainger.

Thompson scored Field’s only try in the reverse fixture – and Lewis is aiming for the improvements to bring more scores this time.

“In training this week the lads spoke very honestly about how poorly we performed at Wirral earlier in the season and are determined to put that right on Saturday,” said Lewis.

“Wirral have very good half backs who challenge the line, so we will need to close down the space in that area.”

Wirral have had an extra week’s rest after their game with Firwood Waterloo was postponed last week.

They currently sit fourth in the table, but suffered a heavy defeat when they last played, 38-5 to Hull.

Huddersfield: Lewis Workman, Kristian Sharples, Brandon Conway, Tom Owen, Elliot Knight, Chris Bell, Joel Hinchliffe, Nick Sharpe, Ben Hoyle, Lewis Bradley, Adam Malthouse, Austen Thompson), Alex Battye (captain), Fran Entressengle, Callum Thompson. Replacements: Adam Tamanis, Ben Morrill, Danny Grainger.

Newcastle have announced the signing of France centre Maxime Mermoz for next season.

The 30-year-old former Toulouse, Perpignan and Toulon player will join the Aviva Premiership side in the summer at the end of his short term deal at Leicester.

Mermoz, who has 35 Test caps to his name, is a two-time European Cup winner with Toulon and represented France in the 2011 Rugby World Cup final.

Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards believes Mermoz’s signing signals the ambitions of the Kingston Park club.