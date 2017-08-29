Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Rugby Union Club have made another key signing in Will Milner from rugby league.

Powerful centre Milner was part of the Featherstone Rovers team which won the 2015 Championship play-off final.

And he arrives at Lockwood Park to provide a tonic for the start of the National II North season for Gareth Lewis’s side at South Leicester on Saturday.

Coach Lewis believes Milner – who also played for Keighley Cougars and Warrington Wolves – has the right pedigree to complement his new-look squad.

“Will is a quality acquisition,” said Lewis, whose side won their final warm-up game 35-13 against Pocklington at Lockwood Park.

“He is comfortable with the ball in his hands, can put players through gaps and has an excellent kicking game.

“I have followed his progress for some time and his character fits the bill to be a Huddersfield player.”

The 22-year-old is 6ft 1in and weighs in at 90kg - just over 14st.

“He may take a little time to adjust to some of the intricacies of rugby union,” added Lewis.

“But he has an outstanding attitude and we all welcome him to Lockwood Park.”

Milner says he is looking forward to the challenge of joining the squad at the newly-promoted club.

“After speaking to Gareth Lewis and talking about the aspirations of the club, I just wanted to be a part of that myself,” said Milner.

“Hopefully we can put a competitive season together, both personally and as a team.”