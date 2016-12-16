Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There will be no immediate release of fixtures for the 2017 Drakes League season.

The admission of six new clubs to the second XI format – which will be 45 overs next summer – means a headache for match and registration secretary Phil Senior.

The preliminary and first-round draws of the Sykes Cup and Paddock Shield have been sorted by computer, for the first time in the league’s history.

But the league structure is more complicated, with the six new clubs being admitted because their first teams will be in Jedi Sports Championship Two and their second teams in the Cedar Court Conference Two.

It is suggested clubs in those sections play a 22-game season, which means meeting each other once (18 teams per section) plus playing five clubs again.

Whether this can be achieved on the 22 Saturdays of the season, which begins on April 15 and ends on September 9, is also a question mark.

Senior will confirm the fixtures before the end of the year. The 14 strong Premiership, of course, will play 22 Saturdays and four Sundays in addition to any Cup commitments.

First matches in the Total Indoor Cricket Solutions T20 Trophy (the first XI competition which starts in a group format) have been drawn and will be played on June 13.

Opening fixtures: Group One – Scholes v Shelley, Shepley v Honley. Group Two – Delph v Armitage Bridge, Thongsbridge v Broad Oak. Group Three – Skelmanthorpe v Kirkburton, Hoylandswaine v Cawthorne. Group Four – Barkisland v Elland, Golcar v Moorlands.

The Preliminary round of the T20 Shield (the second XI competition which is straight knockout) will also be played on June 13.

Draw: Meltham v Rastrick, Slaithwaite v Linthwaite, Holmfirth v Clayton West, Kirkheaton v Lascelles Hall, Mirfield Parish v Almondbury Wes, Denby v Marsden, Upperthong v Cumberworth, Denby Dale v Birkby Rose Hill, Thurstonland v Lepton, Mirfield v Almondbury, Hall Bower v Emley, Edgerton & Dalton v Holmbridge.

Shield first round: Nortonthorpe v Almondburians, Flockton v Cartworth Moor, Meltham or Rastrick v Slaithwaite or Linthwaite, Holmfirth or Clayton West v Kirkheaton or Lascelles Hall, Mirfield Parish or Almondbury Wes v Denby or Marsden, Upperthong or Cumberworth v Denby Dale or Birkby Rose Hill, Thurstonland or Lepton v Mirfield or Almondbury, Hall Bower or Emley v Edgerton & Dalton or Holmbridge.