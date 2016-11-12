Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The West Riding County Cup and Trophy brought the usual mixed bag of results.

Heywoods were the only representative in the County Cup but lost 2-1 to Howden Clough.

In the Trophy, there was an all-Huddersfield clash as Newsome beat Brook Motors 4-1.

Meltham, Kirkheaton and HV Academicals were our other sides to progress to the third round.

In Division One, Shepley had the chance to close the gap on Meltham at the top, but they missed this opportunity as Shelley lifted themselves off the bottom of the table with a 3-2 derby victory. Diggle continued their recent run of form by beating Skelmanthorpe 5-4.

First versus second in Division Two saw Berry Brow beat Linthwaite 4-2 to consolidate their position at the top, and Honley moved up to second place beating Cumberworth 3-1.

In Division Three, top side Moorside lost 3-2 to Almondbury Woolpack, which moved them up to third place.

Second-placed 3D Dynamos could only draw 3-3 with Hade Edge, meaning Moorside have a five-point cushion at the top but have played two matches more.

At the other end of the table, Wooldale secured only their second win of the season by beating Uppermill 4-1.

This win puts a little gap between them and bottom-placed Flockton, who lost to Junction 3-1.

Because of County Cup matches, there weren’t many league fixtures in Division Four, but Rose & Crown managed a solid 4-1 victory over Kirkburton to climb into a more respectable mid-table position.

In Reserve Division One, Newsome remain unbeaten – this time with a 4-1 victory over Diggle.

Second-placed Skelmanthorpe beat Britannia 4-0 but Heywoods lost a little ground on the top two as they could only draw 1-1 with Shepley.

Britannia go bottom due to Holmbridge’s 8-1 win over Lindley. This gives an indication of how tight it is at the bottom of the table as Holmbridge are now fourth from bottom.

Kirkheaton A, Moorside and Linthwaite all won at the top of Reserve Division Two to maintain the gap over fourth-placed Aimbry, who were on County Cup duty.

The bottom two clubs battled it out at the bottom of the division with Scissett getting the points with a 3-1 victory over Wooldale.

Just above them, HV Academicals suffered a 10-3 loss to Cumberworth.

In Reserve Division Three, top versus bottom saw Honley beat Almondbury Woolpack 4-0 and with second-placed Uppermill not having a fixture, Dalton were able to close the gap on them with a 5-0 win over Berry Brow A.

Marsden had a very good 11-2 victory over second-bottom Mount.

Reserve Division Four saw the top five sides all win, with table leading Fothergill & Whittles beating Scholes A 12-1.

They now lead the table on goal difference from Uppermill A, who won 6-3 against Almondbury WMC, but Fothergill have a match in hand over their rivals.

Westend beat 3D Dynamos 2-1, which lifted them off the bottom of the table – replaced by Hade Edge A who lost 8-1 to Littleborough.

Huddersfield Referees Association welcomes Football League referee Andy Madley as their guest speaker at PPG Canalside, Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on Thursday (7.30pm).

Andy aged 33, he became a Football League Assistant Referee in 2008-09, the following season he was promoted to referee in The Conference League.

In 2010-11 he was again promoted to The Premier League as an Assistant Referee and since 2011 he has been a Football League Referee.

This season, Madley has refereed a number of Championship and EFL Cup matches including Aston Villa v Fulham and Everton v Norwich.