By Daniel Zelnis

Huddersfield Rugby Union Club will put the focus firmly on winning promotion when they travel to Lymm in National III North.

Gareth Lewis’s side lost 34-14 at National II Otley in the Yorkshire Cup quarter-finals last time out but remain unbeaten in the league.

Kick-off at Crouchley Lane is 2.15 on Saturday and Lewis wants his squad back to their best.

“Last week’s result was disappointing, but we are still on course to achieve our season target – which is to gain promotion,” said Lewis.

Having failed to score a point in the second half against Otley, Huddersfield analysed what went wrong and have trained accordingly.

“As players and coaches we’ve used last Saturday to do some very productive video analysis this week, and identify areas we must improve upon,” added Lewis.

“This now gives us the stimulus to constantly improve, starting with the trip to Lymm this weekend.

“They’re a good team and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Callum Thompson returns to the side to start as prop alongside captain Alex Battye.

Fellow prop Adam Tamanis misses out, as he’s still nursing a head injury suffered against Wirral two weeks ago.

Scrum-half Joel Hinchliffe is unavailable for a second week running, allowing Dan Jeffrey, who scored on his return at Otley, to start again.

Ben Hoyle returns to the back row alongside Austen Thompson and Nick Sharpe.

Lewis praised Hoyle’s influence in the line-out after going on as a replacement.

Ben Morrill drops to the bench while Danny Grainger remains at full back after starting there in the Cup.

In the reverse fixture at Lockwood Park, Huddersfield ran out 44-12 winners and managed to get seven tries, with winger Brandon Conway getting two.

Lymm are eighth in the table and last played two weeks ago, losing 31-12 to second-bottom Firwood Waterloo.

Huddersfield: Danny Grainger, Elliot Knight, Tom Owen, Lewis Workman, Brandon Conway, Chris Bell, Dan Jeffrey, Nick Sharpe, Lewis Bradley, Ben Hoyle, Nick Sharpe, Austen Thompson, Alex Battye (captain), Frances Entressengle, Callum Thompson. Replacements: Reuben Pollard, Ben Morrill, Kristian Sharples.