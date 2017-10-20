Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yorkshire Carnegie prospect Ollie Fox is at scrum half for Huddersfield RU against Wharfedale at Lockwood Park.

The England Under 18 cap steps in because regular No9 Joel Hinchliffe is unavailable while attending his sister’s wedding.

It’s a big match for Fox to try and direct for Gareth Lewis’s side, who have Callum Thompson starting for the first time this season in the pack, but Fox played as a replacement for Max Green in Carnegie’s British and Irish Cup defeat to Jersey Reds last week and is raring to start for Field in National II North.

“It will be a very tough game,” said Lewis, who has skipper Alex Battye, Joey Carly and Harvey Keighley-Payne playing in the

Falcons (second team).

“Wharfedale have had a number of narrow losses this season, they have an excellent defensive record, quality players and a proud history.

“It’s been a long time since the two clubs last met in a league fixture, so everyone will be looking forward to the contest.”

Field are fresh from a 32-17 defeat at leaders Stourbridge, which followed a highly-encouraging home victory against Luctonians.

“There were many aspects of the game in which we performed well last week but, ultimately, we lost, so we have to improve,” added the head coach.

“The squad have trained well and are extremely focused on the game.

“It’s a big boost to have a number of players returning, but we still have too many on the sidelines.”

The teamsheet includes a name not seen for a while, 35-year-old former first-team scrum half Chris Duffy, who is on the bench to provide experienced cover.

Unavailable are Adam Blades, Danny Grainger, Elliot Knight, Joel Hinchliffe, Harry Davey, Ben Hoyle and Mark Pease.

Blades, Knight and Davey are expected to be back next week when Field travel to Chester, while Grainger should be available the following week at home to Blaydon.

Mark Pease will be another three weeks as he recovers from surgery, while Ben Hoyle is suffering a long-term rotator cuff (shoulder) problem.

Wharfedale are in their second season back in National II, having spent the previous 20 playing in National I (Level 3).

From the tiny village of Threshfield, Wharfedale have played and beaten some of the biggest names in English rugby over the past two decades and, since 2000, have appeared in eight Yorkshire Cup finals.

A win over Sheffield, the only team below them in the table, is their only one this season and, with 92 points, they are the lowest scorers in the division so far.

Former England centre and captain, and British Lion, John Spencer is the club president.

He is also the current President of the England RFU and was tour manager for the British and Irish Lions on last winter’s tour to New Zealand.

Huddersfield: Lewis Workman, Brandon Conway, Tom Owen, Will Milner, Sam Nunn, Jonny West, Ollie Fox, Callum Thompson, Francis Entressengle (captain), Reuben Pollard, Adam Malthouse, Austen Thompson, Nick Sharpe, Lewis Bradley, Richard Piper. Replacements: Adam Tamanis, Ben Morrill, Declan Thompson, Chris Duffy, Kristian Sharples.