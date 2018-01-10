Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Oliver Pearson has ended 22 years at Rastrick and signed for Golcar in the Drakes Premiership.

The bowling all-rounder has been snapped up by the Colne Valley club , who are bidding to improve on a third-bottom finish last season.

Pearson was a mainstay of the Round Hill side who narrowly missed out on promotion from the Jedi Sports Championship, finishing third behind promoted duo Mirfield Parish Cavaliers and champions Shelley.

Pearson took 44 wickets in league an cup action in 2017, at a very respectable average of 16.50.

He is no slouch with the bat down the order, either, being capable of adding useful runs on his day.

That was never better illustrated than against Clayton West last season, when Pearson took seven for 81 in his 15 overs and then followed up with 58 not out to guide Rastrick to a four-wicket victory.

Pearson tweeted: “So 22 years at Rastrick CC comes to an end.

“Made some unreal memories there and even better mates along the way.

“Want to wish everyone there all the best for the upcoming season.

“Massive decision for me to leave, but I feel like it’s the right move at the right time.

“I’m looking forward to playing Premiership cricket and now can’t wait to get going.”

Golcar open their top-flight programme with a trip to newly-promoted Shelley when the season starts on Saturday, April 21.

Strangely enough, in the first round of the All Rounder Sykes Cup, Golcar have a trip to the other promoted Championship side, Mirfield Parish, on Sunday May 6.

The two clubs met at the same stage of the competition last season.