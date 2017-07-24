Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Raj Bains and Rory Benson give a quick introduction of themselves before talking through Town's new signings one-by-one, discussing how they'll fit in and how good the business was.

We also have a look at Billing to Swansea, the trial of Dimitri Cavare and Christopher Schindler's new contract.

Our first ever guest is Greg Johnson from Squawka.com , who gives us an insight in to the wider perception of Huddersfield from outside of the Town bubble, and what he's expecting from Wagner and the club.

This episode is a bit longer than we'll usually run for, but there's been an awful lot of business to catch up on this summer, which is hardly a bad thing!

Our next episode will be released on Thursday after the Udinese friendly, with reaction from that fixture and any news that emerges from the club between now and then.