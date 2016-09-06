American Football season 2016: Countdown to NFL and Huddersfield Hawks kick offs

The 2016 NFL season is upon us, with the 32 franchises ready to start their bids for Superbowl glory this weekend.

The Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos face off in the first match of the season on Friday in a repeat of Superbowl 50, which the Broncos won 10-24 beck in February.

It's been a long summer for the sides, followed by an intense pre-season and draft which quarterbacks Jared Goff and Carson Wentz head to the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles respectively in the first two picks of round one.

This year's 'Mr Irrelevant' - a title bestowed on the final draft pick - is the Tenessee Titans' Kalan Reed, but one side who will not have any irrelevant players is the Huddersfield Hawks.

The Indianapolis Colts picked Stanford's Andrew Luck in the first round of the 2012 draft

The University of Huddersfield side are a well-established American football team in the British University and College Sport (BUCS) leagues - having competed in the Yorkshire 1A league last year against the likes of Leeds Beckett, Sheffield University and the University of Central Lancashire - and the side are keen on bringing in new faces to the sport.

The Hawks have seen their numbers increase over the years as the sport has grown in the UK, with over 500 people signing up in 2012 - a figure expected to be beaten this time round.

And the Huddersfield side's achievement was recognised by one of Sky Sports' NFL experts - Neil Reynolds.

More evidence of American football growing in UK. Congrats to @HuddsHawks of the BUAFL who had 536 people sign up for their 2012-13 team ! — Neil Reynolds (@neilreynoldsnfl) September 20, 2012

Reynolds will be back on Sky screens this weekend for the opening fixtures of the 2016 NFL season, which include some big grudge matches.

The Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in an NFC East clash on Sunday with California rivals San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams face each other in an NFC West battle early on Tuesday morning.

The NFC South's Atlanta Falcons face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the AFC West's San Diego Chargers and Oakland Raiders face off in the other divisional matches this Sunday.

But there will also be derby matches in the BUCS 2A Midlands League this year.

Leicester University and De Montford find themselves in the same league, which also contains Northampton, Lincoln, Coventry and Manchester Metropolitan Universities.

Despite the Huddersfield Hawks' relegation last year, the team is on the up having achieved two promotions in the last three years and they are looking to bounce straight back up into the second tier.

And team captain Jim Walker is keen on bringing in as many new recruits as possible to strengthen his side ahead of the new campaign.

The nose tackle has been with the club for almost three years after moving from Germany to attend the university and believes the side has not only helped him socialise, but has taught him some very important life skills.

"It teaches you discipline and teamwork - both of which will be critical as you go through university," said Walker.

"It's also about facing adversity - something else we all face at university. In life we all face adversity and this sport taught me to push through that."

And the captain is keen to get more people involved in the sport he loves, no matter their ability or experience.

He added: "I would say forget about your prejudices, come down and try it out - it is a tough sport and you definitely need a helmet. The team atmosphere is what will make you stay with the Hawks.

"Size is never an issue, some guys in the NFL make it at under six feet, some you'd look at and think they were out of shape but that is not the case. All shapes and sizes are welcome as the sport demands such variety the fill all the positions."

The Hawks' season kicks off against the Leicester Longhorns on November 20, but pre-season is well under way.

If you can't wait to see the American football action start over here, then the NFL kicks off across the pond this weekend with the Broncos v Panthers match due to start at 12.30am on Friday.