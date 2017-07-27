Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charlotte Howard chalked up a victory for the Huddersfield Pro Academy in the Fruity Pot Open at the Edgerton club.

The Portsmouth-born player, who is training full time at Huddersfield with head coach Matt Smith, took the 14 & Under title when beating Emma Loderova of Manchester 6-4 6-2 in the final.

James Griffin of Northern took the honours in the boys section of that age group, defeating Thomas Horsley (Ilkley) 6-1 7-5.

Phoebe Suthers created another bit of good news for the host club in the 18 & Under section, where she defeated No1 seed Rebecca Hill to reach the semi-finals, where she will take on clubmate Howard.

Jayanne Palma takes on Huddersfield’s No2 seed Katie Morton in the other semi-final.

The 18 boys semi-finals feature No1 seed Harrison Birch of Staffordshire against Thomas Smart (No6 from Fullwood) and No2 v No3, Ben Mitchell (Bolton) against Harry Mouratidis (Scotland).

In the 18 & Under girls doubles, sisters Melanie and Amy Griffiths from Widnes defeated Halle Pringle and Jayanne Palma 6-3 6-3 to take the title.