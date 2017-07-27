Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There was no joy for the remaining local player as the finals of the Huddersfield Fruity Pot Open were played.

Thongsbridge’s Emily Young was hoping for glory in the women’s singles but was narrowly beaten in a dramatic women’s singles final by Pocklington’s Rebecca Hill.

Young made a strong start and took the first set 6-2, but Hill hit straight back to level the match winning the second set also by a 6-3 margin.

The deciding set proved a tight affair and it took 18 games to separate the finalists with Hill securing the trophy 10-8.

The men’s singles winner was Paul Johnson who had a more comfortable task in beating his fellow Leeds Beckett University player Jordan Reed-Thomas 6-3 6-4.