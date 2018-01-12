Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cricketing legend Michael Vaughan will join impressive line-up at a Huddersfield hospice’s sporting dinner.

The captain of the 2005 Ashes-winning England cricket team is just one of the impressive sporting stars lining up to appear at Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice 5th sporting dinner at John Smith’s Stadium on March 22.

Hosted by athletics gold medal winner Steve Cram CBE, this sporting spectacular will also feature local boxing star Tyrone Nurse and swimming champion Karen Pickering MBE.

Vaughan, who captained England to regain The Ashes in 2005 for the first time in 18 years, said: “I’m really excited to be supporting Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice at their Sporting Dinner; it’s a fantastic cause and it will be great to be able to share some of my stories with everyone.”

Huddersfield-born boxer Tyrone Nurse won the British Super Lightweight title in 2015, having fought back valiantly after going down heavily in the fifth round. His victory saw him become the third fighter from Huddersfield to win the coveted belt.

During her 20 year international career swimmer Karen Pickering won 35 major championship medals and 38 national titles despite breaking her back in a car accident in 1996. She was four times world champion, broke two world records and competed at four consecutive Olympic Games.

Tom Cowie, events manager at Forget Me Not, said, “Anyone with an interest in sport would be mad to miss this! Where else would you find four incredible sporting legends all in one room? Where else would you be entertained by their stories of life on the cricket field, in the boxing ring or swimming pool? And where else would you help raise vital funds for the children with life-shortening conditions and their families who we support?”

Tables at the dinner are selling fast. Championship tables of 10 are available for £550 or upgrade to a Premiership table (£800) for VIP treatment and a chance to press the flesh with actual real-life sporting stars!

To book call 01484 637996 or email events@forgetmenotchild.co.uk