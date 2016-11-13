Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crosland Heath golfer Oliver Caton has qualified for the European Junior Open Golf tournament in Andalucia after an excellent round at Howley Hall.

The 14-year-old performed in fine style at the Batley course, which was one of the qualifying venues for the Spanish event.

A superb round gave him a 73 gross and, with it being a gross competition, he booked his place for Spain.

He wil make a seven-day trip for the competition starting on November 26, playing four rounds on two courses.

They are Alcaidefa (Heath course) and Fina Cortesin (Links course) and, once gain, it is a gross competition for the final on Friday December 2 for those who make the cut.

It is a fine achievement for Caton and Crosland Heath that he should be among the contenders, because he still has another four years in the junior ranks and will be playing against boys several years older.

The European Junior is an event which has set many of our top European Tour golfers on their way to success.

One of Caton’s friends who he occasionally plays with is Ryan Lawton of Outlane, and he is going with him to be his caddy.

All golfers in this area will be hoping they can make a big impression for the Halifax-Huddersfield District Union and maybe bring the title back to Yorkshire.

Draw for Tuesday’s Alliance at Halifax (Ogden):

08.30-J Wozniak (12) and D Campbell (4) (M); E Pearson (17) C L’Estrange (12) (CH).

08.48-T Wild (Pro) and G Ward (8) Bradley Park; A Wallis (9) and S Hitchenor (9) (CH).

09.24-J Smith (-1) and G Smith 4 (H); D.Oldham (12) and F Parker (14) (M).

09.42-C Holmes (7) and J Crosland (10) (M); R Johnson (18) and R Johnstone 14 (M).

10.00-J.Fish (Pro) and T.Hunt (1) (M); C Richards (11) and C.Hoyle (12) (HB)

10.18-D Chapman (Pro) and M.Webb (16) (O); F Barron (3) and R Speight (10) (D).

10.27-T Pollard (Pro) and M Appleyard (7) (BH); D Delaney (Pro) and P Caldwell (9) (BH).

10.36-A Whitworth (1) and S Hopkinson (6) (BH); R Popps (14) and S Sandie (5) (BH).

10.45-D Hartley (1) and A.Johnson (3) (D); R T Owen 15 and P Crosse (11) (CH).

10.54-R Wimpenny (12) and S Whitham (13) (CH); R Wilson (16) and K Puckering (13) (O).

11.03-N Hirst (11) and B Cassidy (12) (O); D Knapton (13) and H Casper (10) (O).

11.30-J Lawton (4) and S Beeby (5) (O); T Gerrard (9) and M Halliday (17) (Hfx).

11.39-J Broadbent (13) and R Turner (6) (Hfx); G McMahon (5) and J Bower (-4) (M).

11.48-S.Race (Pro) and T Irvine (13) (M); A Stringer (9) and P Smith (20) (BP).

Jay Monahan has been appointed commissioner of the PGA Tour following Tim Finchem’s retirement.

Finchem has been in the role for 22 years, having taken in it June 1994, but he will step aside, with Monahan taking office from 1 January 2017.

The change in roles was approved at the tour’s board meeting in Florida on Monday.

Monahan, who is the current deputy commissioner and chief operating officer of the body, told pgatour.com: “I am greatly honoured by the trust the policy board has shown in me to succeed Tim Finchem as commissioner.

“Under Tim’s leadership, the PGA Tour has made remarkable progress, even in the most difficult economic times. We are now entering a very important time in our organisation’s history, and I know our executive team and I will draw upon and be inspired by the invaluable experience of working with Tim as we take advantage of the extraordinary opportunities, as well as face the challenges, that are ahead for the Tour.”