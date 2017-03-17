Marcus Armitage talks about getting on to the Eur

Huddersfield golfer Chris Hanson will enjoy his brief stint back in West Yorkshire with his family before jetting off half way around the World to his next European Tour events.

The 31-year-old has shot rounds in India, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and South Africa already this calender year, and has a four-week stint at home before travelling to events in Morocco and China.

And Hanson is looking forward to spending some quality time with his family before lugging his clubs back on a plane to another continent.

“It's always nice to be home - especially after three weeks away,” said the golfer.

“It felt like a long three weeks with the amount of storm and rain delays we had out in India.

“The waiting around really drags the days out to full days.

“It was pretty much three full weeks of golf so it's nice to be home and put the clubs away for a little bit.”

Hanson continued: “It's tough at times.

“It has it's bad sides of not seeing family and children but I guess it's all we know now and we're all pretty used to it.

“My daughter said to me when I got home this week, 'Daddy, when are you going on holiday next?' - that didn't go down too well!

“We're all pretty used to it, but three weeks is definitely the limit really – I wouldn't want to do much more than that in a row without seeing my family.”

Last year Hanson's family made it to eight of his events across the globe and they already have plans in place to see him in action in Sweden, Denmark and Prague later in the year.

And they could well see the Woodsome Hall Golf Club member at his best, with Hanson finishing 22nd in his last event in India.

“I felt pleased with the result,” he said.

“It was quite an unfair golf course and if you were playing bad you had no chance.

“If you actually played quite well you could still get punished and not quite get the rewards that you would get on a true golf course.

“I had a few double-bogies first round and a few bad holes which set me back, but overall I think I managed the course pretty well.”

He added: “This year's the first year I've played the Middle East swing which is Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Dubai.

“I played quite nicely in the first two - Abu Dhabi and Qatar – which were very much on a different level to events I've played in the past.

“The hospitality, the set up, the crowds and the other players who were playing in the events were a class above.

“They were two really good events to play in and it was nice to finish around 20th in Abu Dhabi. It was a really decent week.”

His finishing position in Abu Dhabi showed the standard of golf Hanson is playing on the European Tour this season, and the Huddersfielder is content with where he is at this stage of the year.

He said: “The season started real nicely really and I think as it stands this year I may be around five times ahead of where I was at this stage last year, due to playing some bigger events which I didn't get to play last season.

“Everything is going quite nicely – I'm keeping up the order of merit and my World ranking keeps increasing so that's good.

“It's hard to set an end goal of where I want to be – obviously I want to play the three final events this year that I didn't get to last year.

“My coach [Mark Pearson] and I keep chipping away at all the little bits we're doing in practice and hopefully they take care of the end result.”

Although Hanson has not set himself any goals in the short term, his near future is already organised, with the Huddersfield Giants fan set to fly to Morocco in a month's time.

“I've got Morocco next which is where I got my best results last year so it'll be nice to go back there.

“Then I'm off to China straight from there which will be interesting.

“It's not my favourite part of the world, but there's two big tournaments out there with big prize funds so they're two you've got to go to and I'm looking forward to the challenge.

“ And my 2017 is more or less planned out.

“The position I finished last year gave me the opportunity to plan better this time around and the hardest bit now is probably deciding which events not to play!

“As it stands, I'm down to play pretty much everything so we'll play it by ear and hopefully get the family out to a few events.”

And amongst all the golf, Hanson is also organising a charity ball in aid of Breast Cancer Now and British Inclusive Golf, with tickets now on sale to the public.

“Myself and my caddy Steve Tooby and our wives are running a charity ball for two charities close to out hearts – one being Breast Cancer Now and the other being British Inclusive Golf.

“We're doing that in Halifax on August 4 and tickets go on sale on Friday.

“We're really excited about that and hopefully we can raise a lot of money for two great causes.”