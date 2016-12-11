Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Skelmanthorpe's Marcus Armitage ended in the prize money for then first time in his rookie season on the European Tour.

The 29-year-old, who plays at Howley Hall, collected 3,742 euros for his efforts in the UBS Hong Kong Open.

However, having made the cut with rounds of 68 and 71 the final two rounds left Armitage in 68th place overall at eight over having shot 75 in the third round and then 74 in the final round.

Australian Sam Brazel birdied the last to claim a dramatic one-shot victory at the Hong Kong Golf Club.

The 37-year-old had entered the final day at Hong Kong Golf Club in a share of the lead with Ryder Cup star Rafa Cabrera-Bello, but the duo dropped shots on the front nine, setting the scene for an exciting finish.

Masters winner Danny Willett had come into round four six shots behind but five birdies meant he held the lead on the final afternoon before a bogey on the 17th.

That dropped shot left six players in a tie for top spot but a hat-trick of birdies from the 11th got Brazel to 12 under and, when Cabrera-Bello birdied the 16th and 17th to join him, it was all set to come down the last.

The Spaniard is used to playing under pressure, winning 2.5 points from three matches for Europe at Hazeltine National earlier this year, but it was world number 480 Brazel who kept his cool, putting his approach to eight feet to make just the second birdie of the day on the closing hole and get to 13 under.

“I was very lucky,” he said. “That wasn’t the greatest second shot in there but it ended up good and the rest is history.”

