Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Golfers Chris Hanson and Marcus Armitage get under way in the third European Tour tournament of the season the BMW South African Open.

The tournament, hosted by Ernie Els, is to be played at the Glendower Golf Club in Gauteng.

Howley Hall member Armitage is among the earlier starters and will be playing with Sweden’s Jens Fahrbring and South African Neil Schietekat.

Woodsome Hall’s Hanson is among the later starters and will be alongside South African Jean Hugo and fellow Englishman Paul Waring.

Also in the field is world No2 Rory McIlroy, who begins the new year having not yet decided on what clubs he will play but insists the player rather than the equipment is more important.

The Northern Irishman is among a number of top stars who have been forced into a change following Nike’s withdrawal from the club manufacturing market.

McIlroy has been testing a number of options and will start this week’s BMW SA Open with Callaway woods and irons, Titleist wedges and balls and a Scotty Cameron putter.

He has been here before, however. In 2013 he struggled for form immediately after changing clubs as part of signing a multi-million pound deal with Nike.

However, the four-time major winner said his set-up could change on a regular basis until he settles on a favourite combination.

“They are picked for this week but that could change week to week,” said McIlroy.

“This is my first event with those clubs so we will see how it goes this week.

“You never really know until you have a card in your hand and at the end of the day the person swinging the club is more important than the club itself.”

McIlroy is playing for the first time since finishing ninth at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai and even on his arrival in South Africa he chose to spend four days on safari before heading to the tournament.