Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Hanson produced the round of his life in the opening event of the European Tour at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa.

However, while the Huddersfield golfe r was mixing it with some of the big names of world golf, Skelmanthorpe’s Marcus Armitage faced a tough departure in his debut appearance having earned his Tour card.

While Hanson topped the leaderboard for a time, Armitage had to swallow the bitter pill of missing the cut despite firing two level par rounds

After the opening round at the Leopard Creek Country Club, Woodsome Hall’s Hanson was three under after a round of 69, while Howley Hall’s Armitage was level after a 72.

Armitage was among the earlier starters in the second round and made life difficult for himself over the opening holes.

The 29-year-old dropped shots at the second, third and fourth holes, but then began the process of piecing together his comeback.

Birdies at five and six took him to one over and at the turn he was level again after a birdie at the ninth.

Armitage kept the momentum going into his back nine notching another birdie at the 10th to go one under.

However, his hopes of making the cut received a jolt when he shot a bogie five on the 13th to drop to level par once again.

Armitage managed to complete the rest of the round in par for another round of 72 and was left to sweat on the cut – which as he finished was projected at par.

Hanson was among the later starters and made an almost instant assault on the leaderboard.

After par on the first he followed that with back-to-back birdies on the second and third to move to five under.

The 31-year-old improved his score again with a birdie at the sixth and reached the turn seven under for the tournament after another birdie on the ninth.

Hanson’s climb up the ladder took on an even more dramatic turn as he birdie 10 and 11 and was in joint second place on nine under – initially in a group of seven players just one shot behind leader Charl Schwartzel.

That chasing group became just Hanson and Schwartzel’s South African compatriot George Coetzee, with both the home-based players in the clubhouse and the Huddersfield player playing the 13th hole.

On the 14th hole Hanson produced a birdie three to go seven under for the round and moved level with the World No24 player in the lead Schwartzel.

However, there was agony to come as Hanson shot six on the par five 15th, as Brandon Stone overtook Schwartzel to lead on 11 under.

However, Hanson produced the perfect finish as he made par 16 and 17 and then birdied the 18th to end seven under for the round and in a share of second place on nine under with Schwartzel.