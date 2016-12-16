Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Hanson may have had a miserable finale to 2016 – but he’s not going to let that take the gloss of a wonderful year.

The 31-year-old golfer from Woodsome Hall played his first year on the full European Tour and not only retained his full Tour Card but also improved his category.

That form was underlined with a Tied 11th placing in the first event of the 2017 season – the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa – and Hanson is looking forward to his second season despite missing the cut in the UBS Hong Kong Open.

“I only played two rounds (in Hong Kong) and I played both of them pretty poorly!” he admitted.

“Off the tee I was solid, my stats had me in position to take advantage of a shorter course – but I didn’t come close to taking much advantage of my good play from the tee.

Chris Hanson talks about being on Tour

“My proximity from the hole on second shots was below average and, from long distance on greens, you really couldn’t get to grips, which made it tough.

“From probably my best week on the greens in SA to one of my worst in HK!

“It just shows the difference in the conditions and how I’m really not used to playing in Asia on grainy greens.

“I guess it’s just something you learn more about the more you play. It’s definitely a challenge I’m ready to tackle head on.”

Hanson – who has been joined on tour by Skelmanthorpe-based Marcus Armitage (Howley Hall) – is promising to work hard in the build-up to his next event, the BMW SA Open at Glendower.

“There is one thing I know for certain, the poor result (in Hong Kong) didn’t come from lack of effort – I put some hard work in and teeing it up on the Thursday I felt I had done everything to be ready,” he said.

“But a three putt on the first from 18ft didn’t get me off to the best start and straight away rattled my confidence with the pace of the greens.

“Until anyone plays on very grainy greens it’s tricky to explain exactly how it changes putting. All I can say is, it’s very different!”

Hanson reflected: “It wasn’t the end to 2016 I wanted on the golf course, but I can’t let that overshadow the fantastic year I have had and the achievement of keeping my card for 2017.

“It’s now time for some quality family time, and to enjoy what’s going to be a crazy Christmas now that Olivia, too, is expecting that man in the red suit to arrive!

“Golf wise, I’m sure the weather will not be too conducive to good practice, but I will keep working away at my game in Woodsome’s fantastic indoor facilities and down on the range.

“I have some club testing to do, the new Titleist Pro V1 to try, and also I need to send my clubs off for an MOT.

“It’s also great to have this four-week period over Christmas to keep up my strength and conditioning gains and start 2017 in South Africa stronger than ever.”