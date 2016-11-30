Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Hanson is taking a secret weapon with him onto the European Tour – a new diet!

The 31-year-old from Woodsome Hall – who had an excellent rookie season, retained his full Tour Card and improved his category – is fighting fit for battle at Leopard Creek in South Africa on Thursday.

Hanson takes his place in the field for the Alfred Dunhill Championship – alongside Skelmanthorpe-based Marcus Armitage (Howley Hall), who qualified for the full Tour through the Challenge Tour – and he’s hoping his dietery discipline since the end of last season will immediately pay dividends.

“Since Portugal I’ve made a huge effort to eat better, and I’m constantly questioning myself if what I’m eating is beneficial to my game,” he explained.

“Laura (wife) will vouch for me when I say I’ve been pretty disciplined at home with my food, and it’s been tough panning meals, packing lunches, watching my carb and protein intake, and staying off the sweet stuff. Sugar is the devil!”

Hanson goes on: “Basically I’ve eaten lots of chicken, avocado, spinach, sweet potato, nuts, and salads and so on.

“Sorry to go off on one about food, but that really is an area that’s tricky when travelling.

“How many decent airport meals can you get when in transit, and how good is the plane food, etc etc?

“At the airport Costa I tried my best – a granola natural yoghurt, a tub of fruit, a chicken wrap and a bottle of water. That was my best bet!

“And better than my normal choice of a panini, muffin and a large flavoured latte (yummy though!).

“So since my coach and fitness trainer gave me a little nudge on my diet a few months back, I really have tried to plan ahead, and to combat the poor food when travelling.

“I’ve also pre-packed my own food for daily snacking and on course.”

Hanson has prepared for his opening event of the 2017 Tour with a couple of days of practice in Dubai.

After the Alfred Dunhill, he will be taking part in a new event for him, in Hong Kong for the UBS Hong Kong Open on December 8.