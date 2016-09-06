Kell Brook takes on Gennady Golovkin this weekend in the biggest fight of the Sheffield boxer's life.

Both fighters have perfect records, with the 'Special One' boasting 36 wins with 24 coming by knockout or technical knockout.

Kazakhstan's 'GGG' is a knockout specialist however, with only three of 35 opponents able to go the distance with Golovkin - Mehdi Bouadla, Ian Gardner and Amar Amari.

The Golden Boy has stopped his opponent in his last 22 fights in a row, with 16 knockouts in 16 world title fights, and has not lost since the 2004 Olympic final in Athens when Gaydarbek Gaydarbekov beat the Kazakhstani on points.

Gennady Golovkin waits after his knock down of Dominic Wade in the second round on the way to a TKO during his unified middleweight title fight

Brook's recent performances have not been as explosive as Golovkin's, but seven of the Yorkshire boxer's last eight fights have been stopped - with only Shawn Porter taking Brook to a decision.

Here we have everything you need to know ahead of the tantalizing title fight.

When is it?

The undercard boxing starts on September 10 at 5.30pm with the main event likely to take place at around 10.30pm depending on the length of the earlier fights.

The full card is:

Gennady Golovkin v Kell Brook: World Middleweight Title

Lee Haskins v Stuart Hall: IBF Bantamweight Title

Callum Smith v Norbert Nemesapati: 12 Rounds Super-Middleweight

John Riel Casimero v Charlie Edwards: IBF Flyweight Title

Martin J Ward v Andy Townend: British Super-Featherweight Title

Paul Smith v TBC: 6 Rounds Super-Middleweight

Conor Benn v Silvije Kebet: 4 Rounds Super-Lightweight

The weigh in takes place at lunchtime, Friday September 9.

Where is it?

The O2 Arena, London - or the Millennium Dome for anyone who missed the re-branding in 2005.

What are they fighting for?

Golovkin's WBA Super, WBC, IBO and IBF world middleweight belts - quite a big prize.

Brook is not a natural middleweight however and holds his IBF title in the welterweight division.

That means the Yorkshire boxer will have to step up from 147lbs to 160lbs to strip Golovkin of his belts - if he succeeds we may see Brook drop down to the light middleweight category in his next fight which could see him become a triple-weight champion.

It's a tough ask to get there though.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the fight in the flesh for anywhere between £160 and £10,000 with the final few tickets available on StubHub .

Or you can pay £16.95 to watch the fight on Sky Box Office from 6pm.

Or you can watch it at your local Sky Sports-showing pub - if they've paid for it - for the price of a few pints and a packet of salted peanuts.

If you do choose to head to London to watch the epic encounter you'll be in good company as Manchester United's Zlatan and Wayne Rooney are both headed to the bout after the Manchester derby.

Tale of the tape

Wins

KOs

Golovkin KO%

Brook KO%

Reach (in)

Height (cm)

Weight (lbs)

Age

The two orthodox fighters are unbeaten in their careers, with Golovkin fighting out of Karganda, Kazakhstan and Brook out of Sheffield, UK.

What have the promoters said?

Tom Loeffler, Golovkin's promoter:

"I don't think anybody today can cut off a ring better than Gennady Golovkin.

"It doesn't matter which style he's fighting. It doesn't matter if he's south-paw, right-handed, tall or short - Gennady figures out a way to cut off the ring to be able to deliver his punches.

"The last 22 opponents in a row have not been able to go the distance and I think with Abel's strategy that will continue for a long time."

Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn, Brook's promoter:

"The UK has 14 world champions now. It used to be, if you were a world champion, you were a star.

"But now, if you're not a world champion you're kind of irrelevant in the commercial world of boxing, which is OK because you can get there. But when you become a world champion, you haven't cracked it – you're just one of the club. You need to go to the next level to become a superstar.

"Most of our cards now have a world title fight on, it's standard, but that pushes others on to do something extraordinary, and that's brilliant. No one wants to just be one of the 14, and that's one of the reasons why I think Kell took this fight - he wants to do something outrageous."

What have the trainers said?

Abel Sanchez, Golovkin's trainer:

"He [Brook] is not going to be smaller than Golovkin. He's going to be bigger than Golovkin, even by fight time.

"My question will he be able to take the power for the full 12 rounds? I don't think so.

"The fight excites me because I finally got someone in the ring with Golovkin who he believes belongs there with him. We're fighting an undefeated fighter who doesn't know how to lose or get hurt and is knocking everyone out just like Golovkin.

"I think Golovkin feels the threat and because he feels the threat, I feel that. I feel that I'm on stage too, competing with the Ingles Gym to make sure they don't beat me again.

"I'm excited. I'm not apprehensive. I'm excited to make sure that we do a job."

Gennady Golovkin

Dominic Ingle, Brook's trainer:

"His [Golovkin's] power overrides a lot of his mistakes. He’s not the best boxer in the world.

"I've been watching his fights for a long time and in one of his earlier fights when he boxed Osumanu Adama, he's not the finished article. He looks all over the place - he's just got that raw power.

"Obviously Abel Sanchez has refined him, smartened him up, he's a much better fighter. He can punch, he throws good body shots, he doesn't mind taking shots, he walks through them.

"I know people can say Kell's not really boxed anybody yet, but I think they're both in the same position, though the difference is there are better fighters in the welterweight division.

"Apart from Golovkin at middleweight, who can you really rate? The division isn't what it once was, with fighters all fighting each other. In this age, there aren't those fighters there to test him."

What have the fighters said?

Golovkin:

"I know that Kell is a good fighter, but I know my style and I am ready.

"I am very interested in what Kell will do. He will not fight like a street fighter because that would be a very short fight. If he is moving and dancing, maybe longer because I know I need time."

"He [Kell] looks good, he is not a small guy. It's very interesting because Eddie Hearn said Kell will have a deal with you, he's already 160lbs. I said 'wow, this is interesting'."

Kell Brook

Brook:

"My thoughts for this fight are to keep the speed of a welterweight coming up, but to also use the extra power I will have at a higher weight.

"That is what I have got to do - use the speed and use the angles. I need to be elusive, use movement, be thinking and be sharp in this fight.

"I have to drain a lot to make welterweight. I know I am going to be coming into this very healthy, very hydrated and full of carbohydrates so I will have that energy to last 12 rounds and keep that speed and power throughout every round."

What are the odds?

Golovkin win: 1/7

Golovkin win by decision: 6/1

Golovkin win by KO/TKO or disqualification: 30/100

Draw: 28/1

Brook win: 9/2

Brook win by decision: 9/1

Brook win by KO/TKO or disqualification: 10/1

If you're expecting a quick finish from either fighter you can get Golovkin to win in the opening 60 seconds at 20/1 or Brook to win in the same time frame at 250/1.

Who will win?

It's hard to look past Golovkin in this one.

As much as Brook has won fans over by taking the plunge and stepping up two weight divisions to face one of the pound-for-pound best boxers in the world, he could well be knocked out for the first time in his professional career.

Golovkin's punching power and precision is frightening and there's a reason he's ranked as the world number one.

The longer the fight goes on, the more chance Brook has of snatching an unlikely victory - but he has to weather the Kazakh storm in the opening rounds.