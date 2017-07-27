Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Home-club players Harry Boothby and Phoebe Suthers won the Mixed Doubles at the Huddersfield Open.

Success was certain in the Fruity Pot-sponsored event, however, as they defeated clubmates Matthew Wren and Lucy Margetson 6-2 6-2 in the final.

Charlotte Howard, the 14-year-old who is training with head coach Matt Smith’s Pro Academy at Edgerton, had one win and one defeat.

She won the 14 & Under Girls title 6-4 6-2 against Emma Loderova of the David Lloyd Centre in Manchester, but she lost out in a close 18 & Under final to Jayanne Palma – losing 11-9 in the match tie break after sets had gone 2-6 6-0.

The 18 & Under Boys title went to No1 seed Harrison Birch of Staffordshire, who beat Scot Harry Mouratidis 6-4 6-4 - but the two of them then paired up to win the 18s Doubles, defeating Ben Nicholl and Josh Banks 4-6 6-2 10-7.

The 14s Boys crown went to No1 seed James Griffin from Northern, who beat Tom Horsley 6-1 7-5.

Thongsbridge player Emily Young was a winner in the Ladies Doubles with partner Rebecca Turnbull of Rawdon.

And there is local interest in the Men’s Doubles final tonight, where Thongsbridge’s Andrew Atkinson and partner James Keighley take on No1 seeds Pete Ashley and Jordan Reed-Thomas.

Ashley and Reed-Thomas won through with victories against Thongsbridge’s Ben Gudzelak and Tom Sanders (6-4 6-3), and Joe Newman-Billington and Connor Tordoff (7-5 6-7 7-5).

Atkinson and partner got through by beating John Ward and Michael Kelly 6-2 6-3 and then defeating Paul Johnson and Nick Turnbull 6-3 6-4.

For the record, the Men’s and Ladies finals will both be played at 10.30am tomorrow, when the 8 & Under tournament is also played.