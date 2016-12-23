Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Huddersfield Hawks have completed their annual 1,000,000kg charity lift to raise money for charity and club funds.

The Hawks have raised £585 so far for the NFL's 'A Vital Catch' campaign, which sees the National Football League become plastered in pink to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Just as they've done for the past two years, the squad began lifting weights in the University of Huddersfield's strength and conditioning room at 9am for several hours.

The majority of the squad took part, dropping in to lift when they had breaks in their busy University schedules, then returning to classes.

After nine hours of intense lifting, with countless energy drinks and snacks consumed, it was rookie Andrew Smith who lifted the final kg's to reach the million mark. He lifted an impressive 70,000kg's in total, the most of any player.

Coach Christopher Atkinson finished the leading lifter, lifting over 100,000kgs in total - a truly impressive feat.

The battle to see which side of the ball could lift the most weight was won by the defence, giving them bragging rights over the offence until next year's lift.

The Hawks would like to thank all players who took part, and to everyone who has donated for their kindness and generosity. There is still time to donate, head to the Huddersfield Hawks official Facebook page to find out more and how you can give.

The Northampton Nemesis' are the Hawks next opponent when they return from their Christmas break on the 29th of January at Lightcliffe Academy Sports Complex in Halifax and The Hawks are keen to have as many fans as possible to come down and support them.

Last time out, the Hawks claimed their first win of the season with a dominant 34-6 win over De Montford Falcons.

Standout performances from linebacker Samuel Adekanmbi and lineman Jim Walker helped the Hawks to their first win since February 2015, and the pair were awarded the game balls for their efforts.