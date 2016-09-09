"There must be something in the water at Valley St James badminton club in Huddersfield", tweeted badminton England last weekend.

Former player Marcus Ellis returned home from Rio with a bronze medal in the Olympic mens doubles competition in August, and two weeks later Hannah Boden claimed the Under-17 girls national singles title.

Boden, who lives in Taylor Hill, Huddersfield, was the third seed heading into the competition but overcame top seed Grace King in the semi-final before beating number two seed Sian Kelly 21-15, 21-15 in the final to be crowned the national champion.

The 16-year-old, who used to play in the same team as Ellis' dad, came agonisingly close to a national title at Under-15 level last year - losing in the final to second seed Freya Patel-Redfearn - but would not be stopped this time round.

There must be something in the water @ Valley St James Badminton in Huddersfield - a big few wks for former players! https://t.co/jxVwqVUDA2 — Badminton England (@BadmintonEnglnd) September 4, 2016

“I think I screamed. I was so happy – almost relieved I'd actually done it," said Boden.

“My goal from the start of the tournament was to think about each game as it came but then after I'd won the semi I thought I could go all the way and win it this year – I wasn't going to get to the final and lose out again.

“When I got to the final I thought I may as well really go for it and I knew if I played my game and worked hard and just got everything back, there was nothing she [Kelly] would be able to do against me.”

Boden continued: “A lot of people have said my hard work is now starting to pay off. I always put everything in to my training. I'm always willing to do more or work harder or do something extra and it's nice it's finally paying off.

“All those years I was nearly there – losing in finals – to actually win it it's great to say I've actually got a national title. My hard work is now beginning to pay off.”

And seeing Ellis on the biggest stage has made Boden believe in herself to make it to the Olympics as well.

Marcus Ellis in action for Great Britain

She said: “I've seen him play at Nationals. To see him at the Olympics it inspired me to get there too. If someone who lives near you can do it, then you can do it too.”

The former Honley High School student, who began her A-level courses at Huddersfield New College this week, does not have much time to celebrate her victory however with the Under-19 National Championships taking place this weekend in Milton Keynes.

And Boden is determined to keep playing to the same standards she has achieved so far this year in the upcoming tournament.

“I'm not seeded for this one because they did the seedings before I won the U17 nationals," she said.

“I'm not seeded and it's a knockout competition so I could get one of the top seeds in the first round or I could get a really hard draw all the way through.

“I'm just hoping to go in and play my game and play the best I can. If I can play like I did last weekend then I'm not really scared of anyone.

“There's people who will give me good games and the top girls at U19 are strong – they've been playing a lot of internationals and training a lot over the summer but I can give them a good game.

“Abigail [Holden] – the number one girls singles player at U19 level – actually told my doubles partner that I'm the person she likes playing the least - I just get stuff back to them every time.”

Malcolm Boden Piers and Hannah Boden at the Racketlon World Teams and Doubles Championships 2016

Boden started playing badminton in high school after her brother, Piers, took up the sport and both played for Great Britain's Under-21 racketlon side in the World Team Championships earlier this year - claiming silver medals.

Racketlon consists of badminton, squash, tennis and table tennis, with the winner claiming the most points over all four sports.

And Boden believes each of the other sports have helped hone her talent in badminton.

“Since I started playing table tennis a lot more my reflexes have improved," she said.

“I've found myself changing grip and thinking faster.

“Squash helps with the fitness and being able to dig out shots and tennis helps my core body strength.

“These sports have really helped my badminton and I don't think I'd be where I am without them.

“I think they've even helped my technique because you have to drill every technique for each sport to remember them because there are so many.”

Hannah Boden with her racketlon rackets

Not only have the sports aided her badminton career, but Boden thanked her family and coaches Harry and Barbara Jarvis for the part they have played in her development.

“My parents run me round everywhere, take me to tournaments every weekend - and pay for everything," said Boden.

“And also my brother. He got me into the sport in the first place. I played him ever since started and he brought me on massively. He pushed me from the very start because we've always had that competitive streak between each other – and now I'm the one beating him at badminton!"

After the excitement last weekend and another National Championship this Friday, returning to college has come at possibly the worst time for Boden who believes she is playing the best badminton of her life at the minute.

The sport has not impacted too much on her studies however, with the teenager achieving all As in her GCSEs, with one A*.

Malcolm Boden Hannah Boden in action

On her future, Boden said: “I'm at college for two years now so I'm going to carry on training. I'm going to be doing a few internationals this season with my doubles partner and I'll be doing singles as well.

“Hopefully I'll keep improving and getting better results there and maybe do a few events with England if they take me.

“And then after I leave college I'm hoping to go to Loughborough University. They've got a great badminton setup and a lot of top international players like Chloe Birch and Jess Pugh who usually play down in Milton Keynes so I can train with them.

“Ultimately I'd like to play badminton full-time, but if I didn't get the chance I'd always keep playing no matter what.”