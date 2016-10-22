Huddersfield's Wimbledon hero to take on Andy Murray in Vienna

Marcus Willis of Great Britain applauds supporters following defeat against Roger Federer at Wimbledon

Huddersfield's tennis sensation Marcus Willis has been drawn alongside Andy Murray in the upcoming Vienna 500 tournament.

Willis, 26, broke on to the tennis scene last July when he won seven matches to come through the pre-qualifying, actual qualifying and first rounds of the UK's most famous competition and book a place in the second round against one of the sport's legends Roger Federer.

The then-world number 772 was beaten in straight sets by the Swiss, but will be looking to inspire the country once again in Austria this weekend.

Willis, who trains at the Huddersfield Lawn Tennis and Squash club, has been drawn against Murray and former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic in the Vienna 500's Tie Break Tens exhibition.

Marcus Willis Photo by Phil Harris

The three players will face each other in a first-to-10-point tie-break, with the top two advancing to the semi-finals.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Dominic Them and Tommy Haas make up the other group and the tournament's overall winner will net a $250,000 grand prize.

And despite the huge names in the tournament, Willis believes he can give the top seeds a run for their money.

"It's 10 points. Accrington Stanley would lose to Manchester United over 90 minutes, but in a 10-minute match they would stand a chance. I think it will suit my game," he told the Daily Mail.

"In a three-set match against guys like Andy Murray, Dominic Thiem and Jo Wilfried Tsonga I would be unlikely to win, but in Tie Break Tens in a first-to-10-point tie-break? I think I could win a 10-point tie-break against anyone.

Marcus Willis, the world number 772 celebrates victory over 54th-ranked Ricardas Berankis on day One of the Wimbledon Championships

"I'm lucky to have been given this opportunity, I've been training hard to get ready for Vienna and I can't wait to give it a crack."

And Willis may well be right as Murray lost in the final of the tournament last year to fellow UK tennis player Kyle Edmund.

The Scot is on a 10-match winning streak however, scooping titles the China Open and Shaghai Rolex Masters titles and his pursuit of the world number one spot will continue on Sunday.

Willis will be hoping he can win the tournament and the cash prize as an early wedding gift, as he is marrying fiancee Jenny Bate next month.

Marcus Willis with fiancee Jennifer Bate

And the world number 495 has not made any plans beyond the Austrian tournament.

"I'm getting married on November 1 - my honeymoon is three nights in Devon. I'm just going to turn my phone off and go on a walk.

"I might play some smaller events. I originally planned to go back in January so any tournaments I play before are a bonus."