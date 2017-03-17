Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the highlights of the sporting year comes around today with Cheltenham Gold Cup being beamed out across the country.

The Greatest Show on Turf gets under way at 3.30pm, with 13 horse and jockey combinations looking to write themselves into history as the 89th winners of the prestigious trophy.

Djakadam is the bookies' favourite, with Cue Card and Native River also at short odds.

But if you don't want to pick the favourite and you know nothing about form, why not have a go at our interactive gadget to determine who you should back in today's 3 mile and 2½ furlong race?

Simply drag the sliders according to which stat you place the most importance on and our generator will give you your winner!

Here is the full list of runners and riders, with odds courtesy of PaddyPower:

Djakadam - 3/1

Cue Card - 4/1

Native River - 7/2

Sizing John - 8/1

Outlander - 11/1

More Of That - 12/1

Minella Rocco - 16/1

Champagne West - 20/1

Bristol De Mai - 28/1

Saphir Du Rheu - 50/1

Smad Place - 66/1

Tea For Two - 66/1

Irish Cavalier - 100/1