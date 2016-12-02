Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anthony Joshua takes on Eric Molina in Manchester next week to defend his heavyweight world title belt.

After weeks of speculation surrounding Joshua's next opponent the American was announced, with Wladimir Klitschko believed to be next on Joshua's hit-list.

The evening is full of great fights and we've put together this guide so you won't miss any of the action.

When is it?

The fight takes place on Saturday, December 10.

The event starts at 5.30pm and runs until 1am the next day.

Joshua and Molina will likely be in the ring after 11pm.

Where is it?

The fight will take place at the Manchester Arena.

Joshua has previously fought in the arena, beating Konstantin Airich by TKO in September 2014.

Molina has fought outside of the US just once, beating Tomasz Adamek by KO in Krakow to win the vacant IBF Inter-Continental heavyweight title.

What are they fighting for?

Joshua's IBF World heavyweight title.

But Joshua is also fighting for a 2017 bout against former unified World champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Molina is fighting for the title but has the added incentive of kick-starting his career by beating one of the highest-rated upcoming boxers in the heavyweight division.

Who else is on the fight card?

Joshua and Molina top the bill, but eyes will be on Dillian Whyte's heavyweight bout against Dereck Chisora as well.

The two are renowned for their 'bad boy' images and the two had to be restrained during the filming of Sky Sports' Gloves are Off special.

Expect fireworks from that fight.

Katie Taylor will also have a large following after impressing in her professional boxing debut against Karina Kopinska in November, when she won by TKO in the third round.

The London 2012 Olympic gold medalist is tipped for greatness in the super-featherweight division.

Here's the full card:

Anthony Joshua v Eric Molina (IBF heavyweight title)

Dillian Whyte v Dereck Chisora (British heavyweight title & WBC eliminator)

Luis Concepcion v Kal Yafai (WBA super-flyweight title)

Hosea Burton v Frank Buglioni (British light-heavyweight title)

Callum Smith v Luke Blackledge (British super-middleweight title)

Luis Ortiz v David Allen (8 rounds heavyweight)

Scott Quigg v Jose Cayetano (featherweight)

Katie Taylor v Viviane Obenauf (super-featherweight)

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports will be showing the fight on Box Office from 5pm - you can order the fight here .

Two repeat showings will be shown at 8.30am and 4.30pm on Sunday, December 11.

There's also a splattering of tickets still available at the Manchester Arena - you can buy them from StubHub here .

Some pubs in Town will also be showing the fight live.

Tale of the tape

Wins

Wins by KO/TKO

Losses

Rounds fought

Age

Height (cm)

Reach (cm)

What have they said?

Anthony Joshua:

"When I look at it, I thought he was the toughest out of the few so that's a good challenge for myself.

"That's the one I have to focus on. I always knew I was going to have someone who was game.

"We're competing for a championship belt so everyone ups their levels by 50-60 per cent. The people I've seen time and time again are not the people I am going to face.

"So I have to put Klitschko or David Price or whoever was in the pecking order aside, and focus on what is in front of me."

Eric Molina:

"It's amazing to me that these people from England are 100 per cent sold on this guy. I don't feel like he's done enough to merit that yet.

"Now I'm not saying one day he won't be that, but I'm saying that he hasn't faced the different opposition in the ring to title him that yet.

"I think he does a lot of great things, but I don't think that he's faced a lot of parts of his career where he's been tested in certain areas so we can say that he's 100 per cent sound in that ring.

"My message to the UK fans - slow it down, don't be sold on this guy so fast. There is a lot of situations for Joshua to see in the ring. Slow down a little bit."

What are the odds?

Joshua is the huge favourite to win at 1/33.

Molina is at 12/1 with a draw at 40/1.

Joshua to win by decision is 7/1, with a KO or TKO victory at 1/14; while Molina to win by decision is 50/1 and by KO or TKO at 16/1.

In terms of rounds, Joshua is 7/2 to win in the second, 4/1 to win in the first and third and 6/1 to win in the fourth.

Molina is 125/1 to win in the first and 100/1 to win in the second or any round beyond.

Who will win?

Although Joshua is the massive favourite to win, Molina is the most dangerous opponent he has faced in his career so far.

The worry for the Brit is that Molina catches him with a flush shot to the head, which the American has stressed throughout the build up to the fight.

In the heavyweight decision anything can happen and it would not surprise me if Molina did beat Joshua by KO.

Having said that, there's so much riding on this fight for Joshua that he will come in to the fight ready and focused on making the Klitschko fight next year.

Because of that drive, I'll go for a Joshua win by KO in the fifth round - but don't expect it to be an easy fight for the IBF heavyweight champion.