Huddersfield racing driver Christian England will be back behind the wheel of the United Autosports’ Ligier for the 2017 season.

England will be joined by Mark Patterson and Wayne Boyd in Leeds team’s Ligier JS P3 for the six-round European Le Mans LMP3 series, where they will be defending the title they won in 2016.

England returned to racing last season after a 13 year break and made his mark on the ELMS by winning the first three races of the season at Silverstone, Imola and Red Bull Ring.

The 35-year-old scored two further podiums throughout the season at Paul Ricard and Spa.

Alongside Mike Guasch and Alex Brundle, England clinched the 2016 ELMS LMP3 championship with one round still remaining.

The team already have their winter test programme in place in order to fully prepare for the defence of their LMP3 championship.

“It feels like it’s been a very long winter off-season and I’m delighted to be returning to United Autosports for 2017,” said England.

“Last year was such a phenomenal year for everyone involved and I can’t wait to try and help contribute to another European title.

“I’m really looking forward to racing alongside Mark and Wayne.

“There was such a good inter-team friendship and rivalry from last year – we all get along great and this year will be no exception.”

The 2017 season will begin in March with the official prologue at Monza, Italy.

“There are a couple of changes to the 2017 calendar – with Monza and Portimao – that I’m particularly looking forward to visiting,” added England.

“I have never previously raced at either of the circuits.

“Last year will be tough to beat but our aim will be to try win more races and to have more podiums throughout the year.

“I want to thank United Autosports, Gala Performance and in particular Richard Dean for trusting in me again.”