The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield racer Tom Sykes is all geared up for next week’s start to the 2017 World Superbikes Championship.

With the European winter testing now complete the final pre-season tests will be the official organisers’ two day event, on February 20-21 at Phillip Island in Australia.

Only a few days later the new season will begin, with the first two racedays on Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26.

Sykes, the 2013 world champion, said: “There has been a lot of work and preparation put in during the off season from everybody and now we are announcing the team officially.

“It is getting to that time where we will be flying to Australia soon.

“It is all going to start happening very fast and tonight is the beginning of that.

“I am hoping to go to Phillip Island and be very competitive in the opening round.

“I have been trying my hardest in the winter to adapt to the bike. I would like to arrive strongly in the first round in Australia.”

See the Kawasaki Racing Team putting the new model Ninja ZX-10RR through its paces at

http://www.examiner.co.uk/sport/other-sport/motorsport .