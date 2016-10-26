Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’S former World Superbike champion Tom Sykes heads into this season’s final round in Qatar with the slenderest of hopes of reclaiming the title.

The 2013 winner trails championship leader and Kawasaki Racing Team colleague Jonathan Rea by 48 points as they head for Doha’s Losail circuit.

It would require two wins for Sykes and two failures to finish from the man with whom he shares his garage space for the 31-year-old to take a second crown.

As well as making his final attempt at catching Rea, Sykes also has to ensure he keeps ahead of Chaz Davies in the overall rankings to retain

second place and a Kawasaki 1-2 finish in the Rider’s Championship – the Ducati rider is currently 19 points behind Sykes.

But Sykes is keeping things calm and said: “I am relaxed and looking forward to the races in Qatar and my ideal scenario is winning at least one of them.

“I feel we can go there and fight for the wins.

“It would be nice to finish the year with a win and if we can secure runner-up position in the championship, it is not a bad season.

“Not a great one because I have definitely let myself down in the wet races, but after a large part of the season had been completed I was not really expecting to be in a position to take it to the last round.”

Kawasaki have already won the Manufacturers’ Championship at the previous round in Spain, while should Rea take the title he will become the first rider since Carl Fogarty in 1998 and 1999 to win back-to-back championships in the WorldSBK category.

Uniquely in the WorldSBK season the races at the fast and flowing 5.380km long Losail International Circuit are held under floodlights, in the relative cool of the evening.

The 17-lap races will be held on Saturday and Sunday, as per the two-day format introduced for the first time in 2016, and Sykes is happy racing under the lights.

“Looking to this weekend, I really enjoy the format of the floodlit races and I am a night owl anyway!” said Sykes.