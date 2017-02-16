Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mirfield racer Ryan Strafford is looking forward to success in the 2017 Thundersport GB season.

Strafford is looking to build on a very successful 2016 season where the RS Racing Team rider finished runner-up in the Golden Era

Superbike class in the Thundersport GB series in his second year in the class.

And the RS Racing have been very active during the close season with their Honda SP2 RC51 having been fully rebuilt.

Bike and rider were at a three-day test session in Cartagena in Spain last week and the team came away from the event in a very positive mood.

The team produced a near faultless three days and the bike is now due back home to sort out a minor fuel map issue.

Strafford will then be looking to make his mark at the first round which will be staged at Brands Hatch on the first weekend in March.

But Strafford will not be the only RS Racing rider out on track as the team has expanded and will be running three bikes in the Thundersport GB Championship competition this year.

RS Racing will have two new riders both on Hondas in the Golden Era Superbikes and a Honda CBR600RR in the Supersport 600 classes.

The new riders to the team are AJ McDaniel, who is from Texas, who will be making his debut riding in the UK on the Honda CBR600RR and Andy Meachen, a local rider from Barnsley, and who will be running alongside Ryan Strafford in the GESB on a Honda SP1.

Other good news for the RS Racing team is that old and new sponsors have committed support to the team for 2107, these are Continental Tyres, Press-Form, KDC Contractors, Yorkshire Alloys and Koval Racing USA.

The team are holding a launch night at the Rising Sun in Norristhorpe on the Thursday, February 23, and all are welcome to go along and meet the riders and machines.