Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Huddersfield Cricket League will continue to be known as the Drakes League under a new four-year sponsorship deal.

That’s because generous new sponsor Edward

Owen wants the name to continue from the 2018 season onwards.

The news was announced at the league’s annual dinner at the Cedar Court Hotel, at which former England and Hampshire spinner Shaun Udal was the guest speaker.

Drakes – who are actually Drake Extrusion Ltd of Golcar – have backed the league since 1991.

James Haigh MBE and his wife Christine Muriel (nee Drake) have now both passed away and their cricket sponsorship concludes at the end of this year.

Their son, Josh, was thanked by league chairman Trevor Atkinson for the family’s outstanding support and he has been made a Life Member of the league in recognition (in succession to his father).

The sponsorship has been taken up by Mr Owen until 2021, with the Drakes name being continued, much to the delight of all concerned.

A well-known sporting figure in Calderdale, where he has umpired cricket and refereed football around Halifax, Mr Owen has umpired in the Drakes for the past few years and, next season, will be Elland’s club umpire.

A presentation was made to him, and thanks given by the chairman, at the annual dinner.