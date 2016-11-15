Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Rebound Trampoline are celebrating success in top-flight competitions.

Annabel Stott and Jodie Ramsden travelled with their coach, Barry Peaker, to Portugal to take part in the prestigious Loule Cup.

It was the first time the girls had taken part in an international competition, representing the club against gymnasts from all over Europe.

They competed in the Under 18 age group, performing two great routines each to finish in the top half of the category.

Annabel and Jodie were delighted to gain such experience and hope it will help when the compete internationally in future.

Back in Wigan, a further five 5 gymnasts took part in a National League qualifier, under the guidance of coaches Gemma Greensmith, Debbie Mallinson and Rebekah Taylor.

Laura Steers competed in the 9-10 year group, scoring a season-best and just missing out on a medal in fourth.

Brooke Lee-Travers and Thea Morris competed in the 11-12 year group, both doing well and Lee Travers gaining a podium place and a bronze medal.

Bailey Lee-Travers took part in the 13-14 age group and Harry Sharpe in the 15-16 age group, his first National competition.

Both performed really well to finish 11th and ninth respectively.

The National League Finals are to be held in the Olympic Velodrome in London over the weekend of November 25-27.

Those invited to compete from Kirklees Rebound, having scored enough points over the year to finish in the top 16 in their categories, are: Jodie Ramsden, Annabel Stott, Toby Brewin, Harry Sharpe, Bailey Lee-Travers, Brooke Lee-Travers and Laura Steers.