Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tyrone Nurse says preparations could not have gone better for his big British title showdown with Jack Catterall.

The two meet on the huge Leeds First Direct Arena bill this Saturday with not only the national Super Lightweight honours up for grabs but a potential shortcut to a world title bout.

Victory for Nurse, 27, would earn him the Lonsdale Belt outright, while Chorley southpaw Catterall goes into the eagerly-awaited fight with an unblemished professional record of 18-0.

“My preparations have gone really well and my weight is well under what it would normally be at this stage,” said Nurse, who is on the same bill as Josh Warrington v Dennis Ceylan.

“I’ve been taking everything very seriously – no cheating on the diet and no cheating on the training! – and throughout the build-up we have cut no corners whatsoever.

“I am as prepared as I possibly can be, the 10-day camp in Tenerife which I’ve just come back from could not have gone better and now I am raring to go.

“It has been a long 13 or 14 weeks of training for this fight, but I am excited and now really looking forward to it.”